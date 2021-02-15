Navellier & Associates Inc Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,776,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,558 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 223,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 130,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $34.55.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

