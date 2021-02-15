Navellier & Associates Inc Lowers Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $473.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,107. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.13.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.