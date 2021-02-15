Navellier & Associates Inc Reduces Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Universal were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Universal by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Universal by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UVV traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.42. 14,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,772. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.