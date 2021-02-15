Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 1,375 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 2.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,364,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,432,000 after buying an additional 92,071 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,324. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

