Needham & Company LLC Increases Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $77.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.89.

Impinj stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $79.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,960.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,255. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

