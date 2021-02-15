Neeta Patel Acquires 15 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel purchased 15 shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,202 ($41.83) per share, with a total value of £480.30 ($627.52).

LON ATT opened at GBX 3,230 ($42.20) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,041.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,699.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,176 ($15.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,245 ($42.40).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

