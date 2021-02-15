NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Update

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the January 14th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NeoGames stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.20. 1,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,655. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth $1,292,000.

NGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

