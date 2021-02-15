NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.58.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,995.33 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,396.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,031,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,809 shares of company stock worth $14,338,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

