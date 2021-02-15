Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 12.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.23. 371,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

A number of research firms have commented on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

