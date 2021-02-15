NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 4,231 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.85.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $95.91.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

