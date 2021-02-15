NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 571 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,788,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $544.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $495.52 and its 200 day moving average is $435.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $545.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.25.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

