NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 8,476 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 258.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $128.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.97 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.44.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

