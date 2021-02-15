NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,202 Shares of TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 221,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period.

Get TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $36.45.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.