NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $96.17 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

