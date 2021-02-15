Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Shares Gap Down to $1,222.50

Shares of Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,222.50, but opened at $1,185.00. Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at $1,263.00, with a volume of 6,412 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,288.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,221.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of £466.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63.

Nichols plc (NICL.L) Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

