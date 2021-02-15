NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after acquiring an additional 580,158 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after acquiring an additional 508,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in NIKE by 5,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $142.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.