Ninety One North America Inc. Has $611,000 Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30,000.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $43.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

