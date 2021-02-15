Ninety One North America Inc. Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in IQVIA by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.67.

NYSE:IQV opened at $192.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

