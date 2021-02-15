Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 12,821 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $26,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $104.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

