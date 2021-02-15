Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,985 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Ternium were worth $68,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of TX stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.