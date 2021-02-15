Ninety One UK Ltd Takes $76.91 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,990,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,912,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.81% of BorgWarner as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after buying an additional 1,388,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 923,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after buying an additional 115,984 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,706,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of BWA opened at $41.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

