Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 105.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Inogen by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Inogen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INGN. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $55.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -619.04 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $56.46.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $449,008.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,851.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,920. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

