Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 125.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

DDD stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

