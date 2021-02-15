Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,573 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 204,539 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HealthStream by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,647 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth $6,412,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

HSTM stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

