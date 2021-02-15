nLIGHT (LASR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect nLIGHT to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $41.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $166,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,888 shares in the company, valued at $16,104,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,162 shares of company stock worth $6,162,059. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

