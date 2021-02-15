Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.40 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.86 ($4.54).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

