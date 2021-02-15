Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Short Interest Update

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the January 14th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nomad Royalty stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 84,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,410. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSRXF. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nomad Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

