North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NOA opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $304.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

