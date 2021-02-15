North American Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

North American Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after purchasing an additional 638,347 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

C traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,822,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

