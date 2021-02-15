North American Management Corp Has $27.43 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

North American Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.9% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $27,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,776,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,763,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,654.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 226,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,747,000 after purchasing an additional 193,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.66. 1,051,015 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52.

