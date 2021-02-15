North American Management Corp Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

North American Management Corp lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.90. The stock had a trading volume of 172,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,427. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

