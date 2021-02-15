North American Management Corp Sells 1,331 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

North American Management Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. North American Management Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period.

HDV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,066. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $96.26.

