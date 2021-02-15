NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 219 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 130,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $63.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

