NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $2,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

