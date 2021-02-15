NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

ISRG stock opened at $807.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $785.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.