NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

MCO opened at $278.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

