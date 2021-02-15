NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

