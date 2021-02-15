NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,130 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 221,408 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 464,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,471,000 after purchasing an additional 211,385 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,294,000 after purchasing an additional 204,400 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $213.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

