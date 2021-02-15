NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 3,107 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.60 and a 200-day moving average of $267.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

