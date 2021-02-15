Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) Short Interest Up 37.8% in January

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the January 14th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE NGA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.28. 39,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,452. Northern Genesis Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $728,000.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

