Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Lifted by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $50,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 78,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 1,011.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 66,616 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $104.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,601. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.