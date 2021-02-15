Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report earnings per share of $5.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.85 and the lowest is $5.24. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $5.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $23.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $24.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $25.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.10 to $27.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $374.39.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

