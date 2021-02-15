Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 574 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Shares of COST opened at $352.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.60. The company has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.