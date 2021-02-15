Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys New Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $957,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $106.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.65. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

