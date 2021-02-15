Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $70,604,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International Paper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in International Paper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 717,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 46,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE IP opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,627 shares of company stock worth $2,071,350. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.