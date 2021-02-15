Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 130,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Citigroup by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

