Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $690,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $163.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

