NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,430 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 78,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,997. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

