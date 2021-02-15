NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167. NTT DATA has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.