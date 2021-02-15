Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $66.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Nutrien from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

NYSE NTR opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 329.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $56.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,290,000 after acquiring an additional 317,175 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nutrien by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,546,000 after acquiring an additional 800,767 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Nutrien by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

